Kamakshyanagar/Dhenkanal: In a major breakthrough, Kamakshyanagar Excise Department has seized 680 grams of brown sugar in Odisha's Dhenkanal district and arrested two persons of a family including a mother and her son in this connection. The other accused son is absconding. The identities of the arrested duo has not been established yet. The estimated worth of the seized contraband is around ₹68 lakh.

As per reports, two teams of the Excise Department carried out a raid after receiving tip-off on illegal brown sugar trading in Mundideuli Sahi of Kamakshyanagar town. According to officials, the arrested duo had been running the illegal business for a long time, successfully evading excise surveillance.

Efforts on to nab other accused son

The department further revealed that brown sugar trade has been steadily increasing in the Kamakshyanagar area, with a growing number of youths getting involved in the illicit activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

This is the first such large-scale seizure in Dhenkanal district, prompting investigators to probe the source of the contraband. Official sources informed that they suspect the supply chain might be extending beyond the state, indicating possible links with brown sugar dealers operating outside Odisha. Further investigation is in progress.

Also read: Brown sugar worth ₹65 lakh seized in Khordha; mother-son duo, accomplice arrested