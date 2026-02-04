Bhubaneswar: With the aim of developing world-class ecotourism infrastructure at Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary, the Odisha government has drawn up a comprehensive plan.

Official sources said the state government has approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the initiative, with an estimated investment of ₹99.75 crore from the state exchequer.

Tourism facilities will be developed at key locations within the sanctuary, including Purunakote, Jagannathpur, Tikarpada, Baliput, Kusanga and Chhamundia.

Once the project is implemented, visitors will be able to avail amenities such as food courts, floating jetties, bonfire areas, canopy walks, watchtowers and river-view decks, aimed at enhancing the overall ecotourism experience.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida flagged off three tourism caravans at Dhauli on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The caravan tourism initiative offers visitors a flexible and immersive way to explore destinations, with greater privacy and freedom of movement.