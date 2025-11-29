Bhubaneswar: Strengthening its footprint in modern and inclusive public transport, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has been honoured with a Special Mention Award at the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Summit.

Sharing the achievement with the media, Minister for Housing and Urban Development Krushna Chandra Mohapatra announced Odisha will proudly host the 19th Urban Mobility India Summit in the last week of October 2026.

Talking to the media, Mohapatra highlighted public transport in the state is witnessing a significant transformation under the AMA Bus programme. “At present 670 AMA buses are operating across Odisha, including 220 electric buses that reinforce our commitment towards clean and green transport. Very soon, electric buses will be extended to six new cities to improve urban connectivity further,” he stated.

Mohapatra informed AMA Buses currently operate on 113 routes covering 1,399 kilometres, serving thousands of passengers every day. Expansion of bus routes will continue in a phased manner focusing on cities with growing demand to ensure last-mile connectivity and ease of public movement.

To encourage ridership and promote digital ticketing, the Government has introduced 10% discount on online ticket bookings, while women passengers are receiving 15% concession, making public transport more accessible and affordable. As a result, revenue from ticketing has seen a notable 35% rise, reflecting increased commuter confidence and usage.

Odisha’s opportunity to host UMI 2026 is a major milestone that places the state firmly on the national mobility map. With increasing adoption of e-buses, passenger-friendly services and an expanding route network, the state is geared towards a cleaner, smarter and more inclusive mobility future, the Minister said.