Bhubaneswar: For the second consecutive year, the Odisha government will observe ‘Odia Pakhya’ across the state from April 1 to April 14, marking Odisha Day and the Odia New Year respectively.

A preparatory meeting for the state-wide celebrations was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. The meeting reviewed plans to organise the programme on a larger scale this year, following the successful first-ever state-wide observance of Odia Pakhya last year.

Emphasis was laid on organising activities at the grassroots level and ensuring active participation of the general public.

Various state government departments will conduct a wide range of programmes during Odia Pakhya, including the observance of Odisha Day, Khadi Chhuan Day, Traditional Attire Day, Folk Art Day, Traditional Food Day and Cleanliness Day. Other activities will include blood donation camps, Odia nameplate campaigns, heritage mass runs, youth writers’ conferences and discussion sessions on eminent Odia personalities.

The government also plans to design a dedicated logo for Odia Pakhya and launch a separate website. An Odia Pakhya Quiz Competition will be organised, with digital certificates to be issued to all participants. Efforts will be made to involve non-resident Odias, while special focus will be given to the participation of youth and students from schools, colleges and universities. Programmes highlighting Odia language, literature and culture will also be organised in remote and border areas of the state.

Addressing the meeting, the Culture Minister said the objective of Odia Pakhya is to reconnect people with Odia traditions and heritage, and to promote Odia language, literature and culture on a wider scale. He added that coordinated efforts among various departments would ensure smooth implementation of programmes from the block level to the state level.

Secretary of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Bijaya Ketan Upadhyaya, Special Secretary Deba Prasad Dash, Odisha Sahitya Akademi Secretary Chandra Shekhar Hota, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.