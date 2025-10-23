Bhubaneswar: The state government has initiated measures to boost pulses production in Odisha. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo today chaired a meeting to discuss ways for promoting the cultivation of pulses in the state.

The meeting focused on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making India self-reliant in pulses. To drive this vision a step forward to become self-reliant in pulses, the state government has decided to promote the cultivation of pigeon pea, black gram and lentils in Odisha through a cluster approach.

ICRISAT has developed new variety of pigeon pea

The ICRISAT has developed a variety of pigeon pea named as ICPV25444, which can be grown in all-season and can tolerate intense heat up to 45 Degree Celsius and can be produced in 120 days’ time period. This variety can become a game changer in the context of self-reliance in pulses, said the Agriculture Department.

Farmers can also cultivate traditional varieties

Singh Deo, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio, has advised the farmers to cultivate the above-mentioned pigeon pea variety along with the traditional varieties such as Dangararani and Kandula which is now coming in a category of forgotten varieties by the Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd. “Odisha should become a seed hub as part of the initiative to make the state self-reliant in pulses,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Among others, Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment Department Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Director Agriculture Shubham Saxena and Director Horticulture Kalunge Gorakh Waman were present at the meeting.