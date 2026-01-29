Gajapati: To address difficulties in transporting deceased persons from hospitals to their homes, the Odisha government will soon launch a dedicated hearse vehicle service across the state.

Speaking after a review meeting in Gajapati district on Thursday, health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced the hearse vehicles will be available through a toll-free number 109.

The special vehicles will be stationed at District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) and medical colleges throughout the state to ensure timely and dignified transportation of bodies.

The Health Minister also said Aayu Arogya Mandirs will be established in every gram panchayat to strengthen primary healthcare infrastructure and improve access to medical services for citizens.

Addressing the shortage of doctors in government hospitals, Mahaling said postgraduate diploma pass-outs in the healthcare sector will be deployed at district headquarters hospitals.

“If every DHH is provided with five such personnel, the shortage of doctors can be reduced to a certain extent,” he added.

The minister said these initiatives will be rolled out shortly to further strengthen healthcare services across Odisha.