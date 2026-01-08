Bhubaneswar: In a significant move towards modernizing the agriculture sector, the state government has finalised the roadmap for establishing the Farmer Skill and Agri-Incubation Centre (FSAIC) in Odisha.

A high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo today held detailed discussions regarding the FSAIC. The project aims at positioning Odisha as a leader in futuristic agriculture.

Empowering farmers through innovation

The FSAIC is designed to be a comprehensive hub for upskilling farmers and incubating agri-entrepreneurs. During the meeting, Singh Deo emphasized that the project’s core mission is to bridge the gap between traditional farming and modern entrepreneurship.

The center will operate through four specialized modules: Agri-entrepreneurship Development: Cultivating new businesses in the agricultural sector. Farmer Skilling and Training: Practical education in modern, high-yield techniques. Technology Demonstration: Showcasing the latest advancements in "Ag-Tech." Value-Added Services: Enhancing the marketability of raw produce.

“By training our farmers in modern techniques and providing them with financial access and market connectivity, we are ensuring long-term profitability and economic stability for rural Odisha,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Advanced Technology & Infrastructure

The project will feature high-tech agricultural components to promote sustainable and precision-based farming. Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee said that the FSAIC will integrate cutting-edge systems including:

Precision Agriculture- IoT-driven data for crop management. Agrophotovoltaics- Dual use of land for both solar energy and farming. Advanced Lab Facilities- Tissue culture labs and Re circulatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS). Sustainable Logistics- Renewable energy-powered cold storage and primary processing centers.

The government has conducted detailed technical and financial feasibility studies at two potential sites: HTI Nildunguri and Deras Agriculture Farm. The studies indicate that the project is highly feasible with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support from the government for both capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operations and maintenance (O&M).

Ernst & Young (E&Y) is currently serving as the transaction advisor to ensure the project meets global standards of implementation.

The meeting was attended by Director of Horticulture Kalunge Gorakh Waman, representatives from E&Y, and senior officials of the Agriculture Department.