Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has collaborated with the Indian Rice Exporters Federation for Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC)-2025, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 30-31.

The two-day conference, stated to be the largest event in the world dedicated to the rice sector, will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Event likely to boost India’s status in global rice trade

The BIRC-2025 aims at elevating India’s status in the global rice industry. Odisha’s participation in the conference is a major step to enhance its contribution to the food security in the country as well as international rice trade, reports said.

Odisha will highlight its agricultural policies and farmer welfare programmes by showcasing its indigenous and climate-resilient varieties of rice, they added.

Odisha eyes engagement with global stakeholders

The state will also contribute to the Coffee Table Book on Indian Rice and co-author the vision and roadmap for rice sector’s contribution to the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) goals.

This partnership is an opportunity for Odisha to connect with global stakeholders and attract investments in agri-sector in the state.

The two-day event is expected to bring together around 1,000 buyers from at least 80 countries across the Globe, over 2,500 Indian exporters, 5,000 farmers and more than 200 institutions, including research organisations, financial institutions, millers and agri-tech innovators, reports said.