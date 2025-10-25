Baripada: Police have detained three persons on the charge of gang raping two minor tribal girls in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The survivors, aged 13 and 14 years, were students of Class 8 and 9, respectively. They hail from Rangiam village in Rasgovindpur block of the district. Though the incident took place three days back, the incident came to light after parents of the victims filed a police complaint on Friday.

Minors gang raped after male friends assaulted

As per reports, the two girls had gone to Nalagaja village to see a jatra on October 22 night. They then left for Madhuria village with their male friends on a two-wheeler. While on their way, one of the accused named Raju and four other youths chased them. They intercepted the girls and their male friends near a field and even assaulted the latter. The boys managed to somehow flee after which Raju took the girls near Tikpada canal side. He summoned his four friends to the spot and raped the girls.

Later, one Kusum Tudu, a local, informed the girls' parents about the incident. One of them reported the matter to police after which a case was registered. Acting swiftly on it, a search team tracked the men named in the FIR. The main accused and two of his accomplices have been apprehended. Efforts are on to nab the other two men, official sources said, adding that Betnoti SDPO will be heading the investigation.

Also read: Odisha horror: Another woman gang raped, two arrested in Mayurbhanj