Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) posted at Pattamundai Block in Kendrapara district for allegedly misappropriating government funds meant for street lights electrification.

The accused has been identified as Ratnesh Kumar Pandey. He is accused of siphoning off public money without executing the assigned work during the 2023-24 financial year.

According to the Vigilance, Pandey was responsible for implementing an electrification project for street lights in the block. During the investigation, it was found that the work was not carried out while government funds were allegedly diverted for personal use.

Accused transferred the amount to personal bank account

Pandey allegedly misappropriated Gram Panchayat development funds and transferred the amount to his personal bank account maintained at a State Bank of India branch in Pipili. Evidence of Rs 9.70 lakh being transferred to his personal accounts has been collected by the anti-corruption agency.

Case registered, investigation continues

Odisha Vigilance has registered a case in this connection at Cuttack Vigilance Police Station. The accused Junior Engineer was produced before the Special Judge, Vigilance Court, Cuttack.

Vigilance officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more government funds were misappropriated.