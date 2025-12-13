Kendrapara: Police on Saturday recovered a gun from a Class 9 student inside a government high school at the Kudanagari area of Odisha’s Kendrapara district, triggering concern over campus safety.

Teacher detects firearm during classroom session

According to reports, a Mathematics teacher noticed the gun concealed at the student’s waist during a class and immediately alerted the school authorities. The incident was promptly reported to the Kudanagari police, following which a police team reached the school and seized the weapon.

Also Read: Odisha: Over 50 students taken ill after stale meal in government school hostel in Koraput

Gun sent for forensic examination

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain how the student came into possession of the firearm. The weapon has been sent for forensic examination to determine whether it is functional and to trace its origin.

Student shifted to juvenile observation home

Sources further said the student has been shifted to a juvenile observation home in accordance with legal procedures. Investigators are questioning the minor to establish how the firearm was procured and whether the involvement of any adult is linked to the incident.

Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation and forensic report.