Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested OSRTC Chief Accounts Officer Bijaya Kumar Mangaraj for allegedly possessing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

During simultaneous searches at multiple locations yesterday, the Vigilance sleuths unearthed deposits of over Rs 1.40 crore and 500 grams of gold, in the name of OSRTC Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer Bijaya Mangaraj and his family members.

He was also found in possession of a two-storeyed building in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Following assets have been found during searches:

1) One double-storeyed building at New Colony, Palasuni, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

2) Another double-storeyed building at New Colony, Palasuni, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

3) Mangaraj is also suspected of owning a two-storeyed building in Ernakulam, Kerala, which is being verified.

4) Two high-value plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar.

5) Around 500 grams of gold.

6) Bank deposits and investments in PPF of Rs 1,40,12,193.

7) Other deposits are being ascertained.

8) 2 four-wheelers.