Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials today raided multiple places in connection with allegations against Bijaya Kumar Mangaraj, Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer, OSRTC, regarding possession of properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Assets worth crores of rupees, including deposits of over Rs 1.40 crore and 500 grams of gold, in the name of Mangaraj and his family members were unearthed by officers of the anti-corruption agency during the searches.

The following assets have been found

1) One double-storeyed building at New Colony, Palasuni, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

2) Another double-storeyed building at New Colony, Palasuni, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

3) Mangaraj is also suspected of owning a two-storeyed building in Ernakulam, Kerala, which is being verified.

4) Two high-value plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar.

5) Around 500 grams of gold.

6) Bank deposits and investment in PPF of Rs 1,40,12,193.

7) Other deposits are being ascertained.

8) 2 four-wheelers.

The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings/ plots are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

Till the last reports came in, the searches were underway while the total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be calculated.