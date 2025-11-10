Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several districts of Odisha: Khordha, Cuttack, Angul, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, and Sundargarh. The weather agency also predicted a further dip in night temperatures over the next two days.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of these districts on November 11 and 12 as the mercury continues to drop across the state.

The IMD has also reported foggy conditions in parts of Odisha. Moderate fog was observed at one or two places in Sundargarh, while shallow fog occurred in Kalahandi and Jharsuguda districts.

IMD predicts further dip in temperature

The IMD has forecasted that the minimum (night) temperature across Odisha is very likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the next two to three days, intensifying the chill in the state.

On Monday, Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8°C, indicating a sharp fall in night temperatures. Daringbadi, known as the 'Kashmir of Odisha', remained the coldest place in the state with 10.0°C, followed by Phulbani at 11.0°C and Jharsuguda at 11.6°C.

The top 10 coldest places in Odisha on Monday were:

1. Daringibadi – 10.0°C

2. Phulbani – 11.0°C

3. Jharsuguda – 11.6°C

4. Rourkela – 12.5°C

5. Angul – 12.6°C

6. Keonjhar – 13.8°C

7. Sundargarh – 14.0°C

8. Bhawanipatna – 14.0°C

9. Koraput – 14.2°C

10. Bolangir – 14.5°C