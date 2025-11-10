Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Odisha in the last week of November and may address the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday.

Harichandan said that the State Government has sent a proposal to the Rashtrapati Bhavan requesting the President to address the Assembly.

Final schedule awaited from Rashtrapati Bhavan

“If President Murmu addresses the House, it will be the first such address in the history of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. However, her visit and complete schedule are yet to be finalised,” he stated.

Officials said that an official announcement will be made once the final programme is approved and issued by the President’s Office.

As per sources, the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly is likely to begin on November 27, after the announcement of the Nuapada bypoll results. The session is expected to witness heated discussions and strong political exchanges following the bypoll outcome.