Rayagada: A woman doctor working in Odisha's Rayagada district has fallen victim to a cyber fraud involving a 'digital arrest', losing more than Rs 12 lakh to the scammers.

According to information, Dr Mamata Choudhury, Additional District Public health Officer, was targeted by cyber criminals posing as courier officials and police officers. Dr Choudhury has lodged a complaint in this connection at the Rayagada police station.

Phone call from unknown person

As per the complaint, Dr Choudhury received a phone call a few days ago from an unknown person who claimed to be calling from a courier office. The caller alleged that a suspicious bag linked to her Aadhaar card had been detected and serious charges had been registered in her name. Soon after, the call was transferred to another person who introduced himself as a police officer.

The fraudsters warned Dr Choudhury not to step out of her house until the verification process was completed. They threatened her with arrest if she did not cooperate and repeatedly pressured her by claiming she would face serious consequences.

Under constant fear and intimidation, the doctor remained under what is now being described as a 'digital arrest' for two days. During this period, the cyber criminals managed to cheat her of more than Rs 12 lakh.

Probe underway

Following her complaint, Rayagada police, along with the cyber cell, have started an investigation into the case. Police have advised the public to remain alert and not fall prey to threatening calls made in the name of law enforcement agencies.