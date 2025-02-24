Kendrapara: Tension prevailed after a woman died while her husband and minor son sustained critical injuries after a chips-laden Hyva truck hit their bike in Odisha's Kendrapara district today.

The incident took place in Tinimuhani locality around 9 am. The deceased was identified as Shraddhanjali Sahu, a resident of Mahipal.

As per reports, Shradhanjali along with her husband were taking their son to his play school when a speeding Hyva-truck rammed into their two-wheeler from behind. While Shradhanjali died on the spot, her husband and son sustained serious injuries.

Locals rushed them to the nearest hospital. While doctors declared the woman dead on arrival, the father-son duo is currently undergoing treatment. Some of bystanders managed to detain the truck and thrashed the driver who was trying to flee.

Police on getting information, reached the spot, and tried to pacify the situation as irate villagers started staging a road blockade and demanding compensation and justice for the family of the deceased.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as news about the mishap spread.