Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a youth of Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly circulating videos containing child pornography.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Barik, a resident of the Dhanbad area under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district.

Videos downloaded and forwarded

According to reports, the accused had been regularly downloading obscene videos on his mobile phone. He later forwarded the content to several other phone numbers, leading to the videos being widely circulated.

IP address helped track the location

The cyber police traced the activity through the mobile phone’s IP address. By analysing the digital trail, the team identified the location of the accused and confirmed that he was from Jajpur.

Accused sent to court

A police team conducted a raid in the area and arrested Mukesh Barik. He was later produced before a local court. Further investigation is underway to find out if others were involved in sharing the illegal content.