Cuttack: Odisha’s first Pediatric Modular Operation Theatre (OT) has become operational at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics, popularly known as Sishu Bhawan, in Cuttack. In the first phase, a surgery on a child was successfully carried out in the new OT. Hospital authorities said complex pediatric surgeries will soon be performed at Sishu Bhawan on a regular basis.

Facility to serve children from across the state

Arrangements have been made to conduct surgeries for pediatric patients from all 17 medical colleges in Odisha at this modular OT. Earlier, two general operation theatres were functioning for pediatric surgery in Sishu Bhawan, but they were not suitable for complex procedures. With the new modular OT, major and complicated surgeries will now be possible.

Three modular OTs planned with Rs 6 crore support

The state government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore to operate three modular OTs on the fourth floor of the seven-storey building at Sishu Bhawan. One OT will be reserved for emergency cases, while the other two will be used for routine surgeries. Along with this, a 25-bed surgery ward has also been opened. For now, one modular OT has been made operational. The air inside the OT will remain fully sterilised to prevent infections.

Advanced monitoring and teaching support

All surgeries and the movement of the medical team inside the OT will be recorded through cameras. Medical students will be able to watch live surgeries on large monitors for learning purposes. With the launch of a full-time anaesthesia unit, 24-hour surgical services will now be possible in the modular OT. Each unit will have a professor, associate professor, assistant professor and senior resident, who will oversee three modular OTs and a recovery room.

Details of the first surgery

A surgery was performed on a two-year and 11-month-old boy in the new OT under the supervision of Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Dr. Pravakar Mishra.

The child was suffering from a congenital condition in which fluid had accumulated in the spermatic cord, leading to the formation of cyst. Doctors said such conditions cannot be cured with medicines alone and require surgery. The operation was successful, according to hospital officials.