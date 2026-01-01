Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the Odisha capital here recorded a historic achievement in visitor footfall during 2025.

A total of 40,20,539 visitors visited Nandankanan during the year, which is the highest-ever footfall recorded in a calendar year, said the zoo authorities on Thursday.

Out of this, 38,43,028 visitors visited Nandankanan and 1,77,511 visitors visited the State Botanical Garden, located near the zoo. The NZP had recorded the footfall of altogether 37,99,632 visitors in 2024, they added.

The revenue collection from all sources during 2025 stood at Rs 23.23 crore, which is Rs. 1.06 crore more than the revenue collected during 2024. The increase in visitor numbers and revenue reflects improved visitor facilities, effective management and continued public support for Nandankanan’s conservation, education and eco-tourism initiatives.

It is worth mentioning here that NZP has altogether 4,000 animals and birds of around 160 species. The zoo has 48 species of mammals, 77 species of birds, 30 species of reptiles and six species of amphibians.