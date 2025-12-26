Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the New Year, the authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the Odisha capital here resumed boating facility for the visitors at Kanjia lake on Friday.

Boating facility at Kanjia lake, located inside the NZP, was suspended around 16 months ago. The authorities had suspended boating facility on August 7 last year following the sighting of a crocodile in the lake.

“The boating facility at Kanjia had been suspended in view of the safety of visitors. The facility was restarted for the visitors on Friday,” said NZP authorities in a statement.

Ropeway facility had been relaunched at Nandankanan in 2023

The authorities had relaunched ropeway facility at the zoo, a major tourist destination of Odisha, two years ago.

The ropeway facility was restarted in collaboration with a Kolkata-based private company at an investment of Rs 13 crore. The ropeway carries the visitors from NZP to nearby Botanical Garden crossing the Kanjia lake.

Notably, the ropeway facility was first introduced at NZP IN 1994. It was one of the major tourist attractions of the zoo. However, the facility was discontinued following a mishap in 2011.

NZP has altogether 4,000 animals and birds of around 160 species. The zoo has 48 species of mammals, 77 species of birds, 30 species of reptiles and six species of amphibians.