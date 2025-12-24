Bhubaneswar: During the 143rd State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting under chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, a total of 11 industrial investment proposals with a total outlay of ₹1,332.80 crore were approved. These projects are expected to generate 7,474 employment opportunities across the State.

The approved proposals span a diverse range of sectors, including metal ancillary and downstream industries, food and seafood processing, textiles and apparel, chemicals, green hydrogen and green ammonia, tourism, logistics, coal beneficiation, IT, and ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing).

The projects will be implemented across seven districts—Angul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, and Mayurbhanj.

Key approved projects include:

• Metal and downstream industries:

Kalinga Copper Private Limited will set up a copper foil manufacturing unit in Dhenkanal with an investment of ₹150 crore, creating 200 jobs. M M Castings Private Limited will invest ₹65 crore in Ganjam to manufacture high-manganese steel crusher parts, generating 330 jobs.

• Food processing and textiles:

Pasupati Agrovet Private Limited will invest ₹200 crore to establish a shrimp processing unit in Khordha, creating 700 jobs. Sree Lakshmi Apparels Private Limited will set up a readymade garments manufacturing unit in Cuttack with an investment of ₹60 crore, generating 1,250 jobs.

• Chemicals and green energy:

Universal Industries will establish an agrochemical unit in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of ₹220 crore, creating 215 jobs. Sara Green Energy Private Limited will invest ₹250 crore in a 20,000-metric-ton green ammonia project in Ganjam, generating 47 jobs.

• Tourism and logistics:

Khimji Retail Venture Private Limited will develop a four-star luxury resort in Mayurbhanj with an investment of ₹50.85 crore, creating 177 jobs. Steels and Carriers Private Limited will establish a private freight terminal in Angul with an investment of ₹159.75 crore, generating 255 jobs.

• Coal, IT and ESDM:

Sapient Coal Beneficiation Private Limited will set up a coal beneficiation plant in Angul with an investment of ₹58.20 crore, creating 300 jobs. Quarks Technosoft Private Limited will invest ₹68 crore in software development operations in Khordha, generating 2,500 jobs. Sourcing Brains Lab Private Limited will invest ₹51 crore to set up an ESDM unit in Khordha for manufacturing telematics devices and smart meters, creating 1,500 jobs.