Bhubaneswar: The condition of Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar, who has been admitted to the medical ICU at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar with multiple complications, continues to remain critical, said his wife today.

“The Ollywood singer was under strict observation for 72 hours. His condition improved a little in the initial 48 hours. However, there was no improvement in the health condition of the singer in last 24 hours. He is still in a critical condition,” said his wife Sriya Mishra.

Singer's condition is not suitable for airlift now

According to Mishra, the doctors will take a decision on shifting the singer to AIIMS-Delhi or some other health institutes only after some improvement in his health condition.

“The Ollywood singer’s condition is not suitable for airlift now. The doctors will take a decision in this regard only after some improvement in his health,” Mishra said.

During initial evaluation, the singer was found to have multiorgan dysfunction syndrome, chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia and dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction. The singer, aged around 36, has been put on ventilator support.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had enquired about the health condition of the singer two days ago. The Chief Minister talked to the doctors of the premier health institute and asked them to provide the best possible treatment to the ailing singer.

If required, the Ollywood singer will be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi for better treatment, said the Chief Minister.