Bhubaneswar: A passenger bus met with an accident early Friday morning in the Kalinga Ghat area of Odisha's Kandhamal district, leaving one person dead and at least ten others injured.

According to reports, the mishap occurred around 4:20 am near Andharakot in Kalinga Ghat when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve. The bus overturned and rammed through the roadside crash barrier before plunging off the road.

The ill-fated bus had left Bargarh late Thursday night and was bound for Berhampur. It was carrying 24 passengers at the time of the accident. Preliminary information suggests that a woman passenger died on the spot, while over ten others sustained injuries. The rest of the passengers had reportedly alighted at different stops before the accident.

Victims hospitalised, probe on

On being informed, police and Fire Service personnel from G. Udayagiri and Bhanjanagar rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were taken to hospitals in G. Udayagiri and Bhanjanagar for treatment.

The identity of the deceased was yet to be confirmed. Police have started an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the road mishap.