Berhampur: One more villager admitted to MKCG Hospital in critical condition succumbed today. With this, the death toll in Chikiti hooch tragedy rose to five.

The deceased villager has been identified as Pradeep Behera from Jenapur village. He was undergoing treatment at the ICU of MKCG Hospital.

Yesterday, one Baya Sethi from Karabalua village died at MKCG hospital while undergoing treatment.

Three more villagers were dead earlier after consuming spurious liquor.

Over 15 residents from Karbalua and Jenapur villages were taken ill on August 16 after consuming country liquor sold near Moundpur. They complained of stomachache and vomiting. They were initially admitted to the Chikiti hospital. When their condition deteriorated, the affected were shifted to the MKCG hospital.

The Excise Superintendent of Berhampur has been removed from the duties following the hooch tragedy.

The police earlier arrested at least eight persons in connection with the hooch tragedy.

Also read: Death toll in Chikiti hooch tragedy rises to 4