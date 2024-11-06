Bhubaneswar: Accusing the Odisha Government of showing negligence towards civil supply, Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said the Ministers were busy in serving their interests only.

BJD Spokesperson Lekhashree Samantasinghar today alleged the State Government has committed criminal negligence. She demanded an immediate arrest of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over mango kernel deaths.

Rice should have been distributed among beneficiaries of the Food Security Act for October-December period in advance in the month of October. However, the State Government distributed rice only when the mango kernel deaths occurred in Kandhamal district, Samantasinghar stated.

Mentioning about the ideal civil supply system in previous BJD Government, Samantasinghar asked how come the advance rice distribution mechanism was overturned in just four months.

Targetting the Government, the BJD Spokesperson demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the tribal Ministers whether mango kernel is a staple food of tribals.

The Chief Minister, yesterday, directed the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department to provide rice to the beneficiaries in advance for three months (Oct-Dec). He directed officials to provide 15 kg rice to each beneficiary of the Food Security Act. Majhi also ordered officials to expedite the rice distribution.

Countering the charges levelled by the Opposition party, the ruling BJP stated there is no substance in the allegations.

BJP State Vice President Sukeshi Oram informed the Health Minister met the two tribal women who have been undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital and inquired about their health. She stated two women died and two others fell ill after consuming mango kernel in Mandipanka village.

Oram further said tribals have a diverse food habit and on some occasions, the food gets poisoned.

She questioned whether the then Chief Minister and Health Minister tendered their resignations when the mango kernel deaths occurred in Nabarangpur in 2018 and Rayagada in 2016. She further said whether the then Chief Minister and Health Minister were arrested for the deaths of tribals.

Highlighting that the BJP Government is sensitive towards the issues of tribals, Oram demanded a reply from Opposition BJD about the sale of tribal land during the previous Government.

Also read: Odisha: Beneficiaries of Food Security Act to receive rice in advance for 3 months