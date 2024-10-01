Cuttack: BJD leader and former Law Minister Pratap Jena got relief from the Orissa High Court in the Mahanga double murder case.

Hearing the petition filed by Jena, the High Court today quashed the order of the Salipur Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC).

The lower court earlier stated why an investigation should not be conducted against Jena in the Mahanga double murder case. Jena moved the High Court challenging the order of the JMFC court on October 31, 2023.

The Court of Additional District Judge, Salipur, in August this year, sentenced nine persons to life imprisonment for their involvement in the case. One accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Reacting to the development Jena said, “Efforts were being made to defame me to settle political scores. The conspiracy hatched for around two years has been thwarted after the High Court gave me a clean chit.”

On January 2, 2021, some miscreants killed BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingh Baral while retuning home. Kulamani Baral was the block Chairman of Mahanga when the incident occurred.

Based on a complaint filed by Ramakant Baral, son of Kulamani Baral, the police registered a double murder case. After Ramakant Baral’s death, his younger brother Ranjit renewed the complaint.

Also read: Mahanga double murder: Nine get lifer, one acquitted due to lack of evidence