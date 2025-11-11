Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today rejected the bail plea of Abdur Rehman, who had alleged links with the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and was arrested in 2015.

He has been charged with sedition, illegal possession of arms and weapons, and involvement in illegal activities.

Notably, Rehman, a resident of Paschimkachha in Cuttack district, was arrested by the Delhi Police on December 16, 2015, on charges of radicalising youths for terror activities.

Later, he was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after it was detected that he was operating several bank accounts and receiving money from overseas sources.

Rehman, who ran a madrasa in the Tangi area of Cuttack district, had alleged links with a man involved in a failed car bomb attack at the Glasgow International Airport in 2007, Odisha police had said.

Further, the police had also said that he is a member of AQIS.

Rehman had allegedly visited Pakistan illegally and met top militants there, including Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Sajid Mir, both wanted in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.