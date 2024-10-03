Cuttack: The Orissa High Court rapped the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on civic issues in the Millennium City.

Hearing a petition on the civic problems, a bench of the HC comprising Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice V. Narasingh today stated the road repair work has not been carried out in the city. Observing that the CMC has only done a patchwork on the city roads, the HC bench stated if the report is found to be false then action will be taken for not adhering to the court directive.

Earlier, the HC directed the CMC and departments concerned with civic issues of the city to ensure timely repair of roads before the Durga Puja festival. The HC bench asked the departments to improve the coordination and complete the repair work.

During today’s hearing, the HC also directed the CMC to ensure proper lighting of the areas in the city.

Expressing dissatisfaction over DJ music during the Ganesh Puja immersion, the HC said the ban on playing of such music should be followed strictly.

Cuttack DCP, who was present during the court hearing informed the court that no traffic issue will arise due to puja pandal gates. The senior police official said volunteers will be engaged as well for traffic management.

The HC directed the Cuttack DCP to submit an affidavit on the traffic management in the city.

