Bhubaneswar: The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure distribution of free school uniforms to Shishu Vatika students studying in government and government-aided schools across the state by February 15, 2026.

In a letter issued to all DEOs, OSEPA said that during the 2025-26 academic year, every Shishu Vatika student will receive a free uniform. An amount of Rs 1,000 per student has already been released to all districts for this purpose.

The authority clarified that the uniforms for Shishu Vatika students must strictly follow the same norms prescribed for Class I students. This includes colour, quality, quantity, logo and overall specifications.

OSEPA has instructed districts to follow the existing financial, procurement and procedural guidelines applicable for Classes I to VIII while distributing the uniforms. The supply will be carried out through already selected or tagged Self Help Groups, Micro and Small Enterprises or School Management Committees approved by the District Level Committee headed by the Collector. No fresh tender or expression of interest is required for the current academic year.

The letter further stressed that all DEO-cum-District Project Coordinators must personally monitor the implementation and ensure that the uniforms are distributed within the stipulated timeline.