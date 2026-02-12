Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, today announced the results of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025. The examination was conducted on December 17, 2025.

A total of 1,60,420 candidates had registered for the examination in Paper I and Paper II. Of them, 1,53,747 candidates appeared, while 6,673 remained absent.

In Paper I, 47,731 candidates had filled out forms. Among them, 45,091 appeared in the examination, and 2,640 were absent. A total of 32,087 candidates qualified, taking the pass percentage to 71.16.

For Paper II, 1,12,689 candidates had registered. Of them, 1,08,656 appeared, and 4,033 remained absent. As many as 73,954 candidates cleared the test, resulting in a pass percentage of 68.06.

In total, 1,06,041 candidates qualified in both papers combined. The overall pass percentage stood at 68.97.

The results have been made available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, from 2 PM onwards.

Qualified candidates can download their digitised certificates from the board’s website after payment of the prescribed fee from 4 PM on February 12, 2026, until hard copies are issued.

Candidates who did not qualify can download their OMR answer sheets from the same website. The facility will remain available till February 18, 2026.