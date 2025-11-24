Cuttack: In a major announcement for teacher aspirants in Odisha, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has extended the deadline for filling up forms for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2025 by two more days.

In a notice issued today, the Board announced the last date for submission of OTET-2025 application forms has been extended to November 27, 2025. Earlier, the deadline was set for midnight of November 25.

The decision comes following multiple requests from candidates across the state seeking additional time to complete the application process.

The Board has clarified no further extensions will be granted beyond November 27, 2025.

Earlier, BSE Odisha had announced that OTET-2025 will be held on December 17.

Candidates can submit their applications through the official website: www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The examination will be held in two sessions: Paper I: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Paper II: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Detailed information on eligibility criteria, syllabus, and instructions is available on the BSE Odisha website.

The OTET is a state-level examination conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach in schools across Odisha.