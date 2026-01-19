Rayagada: Following a 10-hour-long counting process, over ₹1.5 crore in cash donations was found in the ‘hundis’ (donation boxes) of Goddess Maa Majhighariani temple in Rayagada district.

Around 250 women members of a local NGO participated in the counting, which began earlier in the day on the temple premises.

According to reports, a total of ₹1,05,52,845 in cash was recovered from the nine hundis. In addition, 2.150 kg of silver and 30 grams of gold were also found.

The counting team also discovered 23 foreign currency notes among the donations. The entire process was carried out in the presence of officials from the Revenue Department.

After completion of the counting, the cash and valuables were transported to the Union Bank of India’s Rayagada branch in a special bus under security arrangements.

Raisingh Bidika, chairperson of the temple managing committee, said the donated amount would be utilised for temple development, management activities, and social welfare initiatives.