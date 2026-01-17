Rayagada: In a shocking and highly condemnable incident, an inebritated teacher allegedly vandalised the idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Saraswati inside a government-run school campus in Odisha's Rayagada district a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at the Government Higher Secondary School operated by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Department at Ambadala in Muniguda block.

As per reports, the teacher, identified as K Krishna Raju was seen roaming around the school premises on Wednesday evening in a drunken state. Seeing his extremely inebriated condition, students and other teachers reportedly avoided confronting him. Heavily under the influence of alcohol, he started vandalising the idols inside the school campus. Finding no one else around, the inebriated teacher began conversing with the idols of Ganesh and Saraswati installed on the campus and started asking them questions.

Idols Attacked for “Not Answering Questions”

As per statements from another teacher, Krishna Raju allegedly questioned the idols about their educational qualifications. When he received no response, he became violent and attacked the idols with a stone. As a result, several parts of the idols, including hands and other limbs, were damaged.

Past Allegations Against the Teacher

This is not the first controversy involving the accused teacher. Earlier, a video had gone viral showing him allegedly assaulting students while under the influence of alcohol. There have been repeated complaints that students were physically abused for failing to answer questions in class.

Multiple Complaints Against School Administration

The school has been under scrutiny for several other irregularities. Serious allegations have also been levelled against the Headmaster, Kola Bamanmurthy, including issuing Transfer Certificates (TCs) to students after making caste-based remarks, allegedly without valid reasons.

It is further alleged that the headmaster had recorded videos of students purportedly consuming intoxicants and shared them on social media, following which police and departmental inquiries were initiated.

Recently, Rayagada District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni visited the school and expressed strong displeasure over the unhygienic conditions of the kitchen. Despite repeated complaints of administrative irregularities, no substantial action has reportedly been taken by the concerned department so far.

Demand for Action

The latest incident has once again raised serious questions about discipline, safety, and accountability in the SC/ST-run educational institution apart from hurting religious sentiments among the local community. Parents have also demanded immediate departmental action against those responsible and called for stricter monitoring of such residential schools.

