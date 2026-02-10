Jajpur: More than 30 students of a primary school in Korei block of Jajpur district fell ill on Tuesday after consuming deworming tablets administered on the National Deworming Day.

According to reports, students of the Ochinda Primary School were given the tablets after lunch, following which several complained of nausea and vomiting within minutes of consumption.

Teachers, with the help of parents, rushed the affected students to the Korei Community health Centre, where they were administered injections and intravenous fluids. While some students were discharged after treatment, others were still undergoing treatment at the time of filing this report.

Jitendra Kumar Soren, a doctor at the health centre, said the students were out of danger and were recuperating.