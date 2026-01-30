Kalahandi: Even as the government continues to emphasise quality education and improved school infrastructure, the future of students at a state-run primary school in Odisha’s Kalahandi district remains at risk due to alleged administrative apathy.

Children forced to attend classes under a tree for six months

At least 25 students of Surapadar Government Primary School under Narla block have been attending classes under a tree on the school premises for the past six months, as the school building has become dilapidated and unsafe for use.

Decades-old building, no repairs

Established in 1961 at Karme Gram Panchayat in Narla block, the school building was constructed in 1984–85. However, it has not undergone any major repair work in the last four decades. Despite repeated complaints by parents and school authorities, no concrete action has been taken, forcing young children to study outdoors.

Repeated appeals to authorities

P Rajanikant Reddy, President of Surapadar Government Primary School, said that the issue was brought to the notice of the authorities multiple times.

“The students have been studying under a tree for nearly a year as the building is in a dilapidated condition. In June last year, we submitted an application at the Block Office seeking repairs. The BDO later sanctioned construction of an additional quarter for smooth functioning of the school, but the work remains incomplete,” he said.

He added that the school, despite being located near a main road, has remained unnoticed by the district administration.

“If children are deprived of proper elementary education, how will they progress to high school?” he asked, warning of protests if the issue is not addressed.

Safety concerns for students and teachers

An assistant teacher of the school said the crumbling structure poses a serious threat to both students and staff.

“Despite repeated grievances, no steps have been taken. Funds sanctioned for a new building were returned without completing the project, and the construction of an additional quarter approved by the panchayat is also incomplete,” the teacher said.

Students appeal for a school building

A Class V student said studying under a tree has become difficult due to constant noise from vehicles, as the school is located near the road.

“We are forced to study under a tree because our school building is damaged. The noise from passing vehicles disturbs our classes. We request the administration to provide us with a proper school building,” the student said.