Bhubaneswar: More than ₹5,000 crore will be disbursed among beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Pravati Parida said.

Parida, also Minister for Women and Child Development, said 1,02,12,665 women beneficiaries will receive financial assistance under the scheme. She added 1,12,57,667 women had applied to avail benefits under the programme.

During a programme at Talabania in Puri, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the disbursal of the second instalment of Subhadra funds on Sunday. The amount will be credited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said 2,13,198 new beneficiaries will receive financial assistance for the first time, while 36,385 applicants who had lodged grievances through the scheme’s portal will also receive the benefit.

This will mark the second installment of financial assistance under the scheme.

According to the scheme guidelines, the first installment of ₹5,000 is disbursed on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi Purnima), while the second installment is released on the International Women’s Day on March 8 each year. Each eligible woman is entitled to receive ₹10,000 annually under the scheme.