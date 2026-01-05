Bhubaneswar: The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 02/25 batch of trainees is scheduled to be held at INS Chilka in Odisha on January 8. The POP marks the successful culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous training which prepares them to meet the challenges of modern-day Naval operations.

The passing-out batch comprises of around 2,700 trainees, including 2,100 Agniveers (110 plus are women). This event signifies a key milestone as the Agniveers embark on their journey of service to the nation.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will be the chief guest and review the post-sunset ceremony. The momentous occasion will also be witnessed by the proud families of the passing-out trainees, along with distinguished veterans and eminent sports personalities.

The Passing Out Parade stands as a testament to the Indian Navy’s emphasis on training as the bedrock of a professional fighting force. INS Chilka continues to play a pivotal role in transforming raw recruits into intrepid sailors, instilling discipline, resilience and professional competence required to serve onboard advanced Naval platforms.

The chief guest will also preside over the valedictory function, present awards and trophies to meritorious trainees and the Champion Division. On this occasion, the bilingual trainees’ magazine ‘Ankur’ will be unveiled. The POP will be live streamed on Indian Navy’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and the regional Doordarshan network.