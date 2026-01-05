Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that his government has achieved significant progress in addressing public grievances, with nearly 95 per cent of cases disposed of through the state’s grievance redressal mechanism.

Reacting after the 16th Public Grievance Hearing held in Bhubaneswar on Monday, the Chief Minister said the programme was conducted in the presence of Ministers and senior officials.

He noted that since the inception of the grievance hearing system, around 14,000 petitions have been received, representing groups ranging from two or three persons to as many as 10–15 individuals per grievance.

“In total, grievances of over 56,000 people have been taken up and examined. Each case is being studied carefully and processed as per the rules. Some cases are resolved immediately, while others remain under process,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister informed that in the latest phase, out of 13,358 registered cases, as many as 12,748 have already been disposed of, reflecting a disposal rate of around 95 per cent. Apart from the 1,49,418 grievances received through the Jana Sunani Portal and post, as many as 1,30,845 applications have been disposed of, which comes to 88 per cent.

Highlighting the government’s single-window system, Majhi said it ensures swift assistance in emergencies, especially for critical patients requiring immediate hospitalisation. Patients suffering from serious ailments such as cancer and kidney diseases are also provided financial support through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Grievances are being registered and monitored through an online portal

He further explained that under the system, officials at the district and lower levels are empowered to issue certificates and clear eligible cases on the spot, ensuring the timely disbursal of benefits without unnecessary delays.

The Chief Minister observed that many grievances pending for years at the lower levels often get stalled due to procedural or administrative reasons.

“Once such cases reach us, we try to resolve them in fast-track mode. Some cases are resolved within a week, while others are addressed within 90 days through a structured process involving district and state-level review,” he said.

Majhi asserted that the grievance redressal system has emerged as a strong instrument for delivering justice to common citizens.

“This mechanism plays a crucial role in ensuring justice and public service delivery. We aim to further strengthen it and expand its reach in the coming days,” he added.

He also stated that grievances are being registered and monitored through an online portal via district collectors, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would continue to hold grievance hearings not only at the state headquarters but also at different locations across the state at appropriate times, along with the full administrative team, to take governance closer to the people.