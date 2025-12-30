Bhubaneswar: Bringing cheer to city residents ahead of the New Year, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced the resumption of ‘Patho Utsav’ in the city from January 4, 2026.

According to BMC officials, the street festival will be held on January 4 at Janpath, January 18 at Jagamara, and February 1 in the Infocity area.

Held on winter mornings, Patho Utsav will offer residents an opportunity to enjoy music and dance performances. Key attractions include fashion shows, Zumba sessions, a kids’ zone and face painting.

The festival will also feature traditional games, art and craft stalls, rangoli, skating, mehendi, yoga and karate programmes, along with a ‘Bhubaneswar’s Got Talent’ showcase, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said.

She added schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the city have already been informed about the resumption of Patho Utsav.