Berhampur: A Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) from Ganjam district, who had allegedly consumed poison following sexual harassment allegations against him by an Additional Tahsildar, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Durga Madhab Satpathy, said the PEO succumbed after battling for life for 13 days at the hospital.

According to reports, the PEO had consumed poison after the Additional Tahsildar filed a police complaint accusing him of sexual harassment during the Sunapur Beach Mahotsav.

Based on the complaint, police had registered a case against the PEO. Further investigation into the matter is underway.