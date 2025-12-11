Bhadrak: Following recovery of a large quantity of foreign liquor stacked in cartons during search by health Department officials, a medicine store in Bhadrak town has been sealed.

According to reports, a team from the Health Department conducted a search at Shree Ganesh Medicine Store, located near the bypass, to verify its licence documents. During the inspection, officials found several cartons filled with foreign liquor inside the premises.

The Health officials immediately informed the police, who arrived at the spot and seized the liquor bottles.

Following the recovery, the pharmacy was sealed as per official procedure.

The inspection also revealed the store had been operating without a valid licence since 2022.

Local residents have questioned how the medicine shop continued to function for nearly two years without proper authorisation and without the knowledge of the Bhadrak Drug Inspector.