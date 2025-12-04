Bhadrak: Tension prevailed after a college student was killed in a tragic road accident, triggering a massive blockade on National Highway-16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district today. The incident was reported in Bhandaripokhari. The victim, identified as Shradhanjali Panda, was killed on the spot. She was a Plus II student of Bhandaripokhari College.

As per preliminary reports, Shradhanjali was cycling to college when a sand-laden tractor allegedly hit her from behind, dragging her under its wheels. Passersby immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Locals stage road blockade

The incident sparked outrage among local residents, who gathered at the accident site and blocked the busy NH-16, demanding stringent action against the tractor driver and measures to curb reckless driving in the area. The blockade brought vehicular movement to a standstill, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded on both sides of the highway.

Police teams reached the spot to pacify the crowd and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the fatal mishap.

The mishap has once again underscored the high cost of negligence on the roads and the urgent need for responsible driving culture.

