Patrapur (Ganjam): A picnic outing turned tragic on Sunday afternoon after a bus carrying picnickers met with an accident in Odisha’s Ganjam district, leaving one person dead and 16 others injured.

The incident occurred near Sapukhata in the Patrapur area while the bus was returning from Barihapathara. The vehicle reportedly plunged into a gorge after its brakes failed, causing the driver to lose control.

All the injured were rushed to the Patrapur hospital for treatment. One of the injured, identified as Ratna Bisoi, was declared dead by doctors. Of the 16 injured, the condition of four is stated to be critical.

The critically injured were being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced medical care, according to the latest reports.

The picnickers were reportedly employees of a two-wheeler showroom located in Ankushpur.