Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the senior lawyer Pitabas Panda murder case, Berhampur police have arrested two accused, Uma Shankar Bisoyi and shooter Kurupatti Bhuyan.

As per reports, the two were being interrogated by the police at an undisclosed location.

Role of Uma and Kurupatti in the murder

According to the police, Uma and Jogi Rout, another accused in the murder case, had roped in Kurupatti and Chintu Pradhan for the killing of Pitabas Panda. Chintu travelled from Bengaluru, while Kurupatti came from his native Banthapalli in Ganjam district.

The two conducted a reconnaissance of Pitabas Panda’s office, route, and house. On the night of October 6, Jogi provided them with a motorcycle bearing a fake number plate, new clothes, and two pistols. Around 10.01 pm, when Pitabas Panda reached near his house, Kurupatti stopped him and opened fire. Both assailants then fled the spot on the motorcycle, as per the police.

Why was Uma involved in the murder?

Two prime accused of the murder case, Bikram Panda, former Berhampur MLA and Ganjam district BJD president, and Pintu Das, former Berhampur Municipal Corporation Mayor, allegedly concluded that Pitabas Panda’s influence was an obstacle to their political future. They, therefore, conspired with their associates Malaya Bisoyi, Madan Dalei, and Uma Bisoyi to eliminate him, the police had said.

On October 22, police had arrested 12 persons in this case, including Bikram Panda and Pintu Das.

Key accused shifted to Phulbani Jail

Pintu Das was on October 31 shifted from Berhampur Circle Jail to Phulbani Jail. Earlier, a petition was filed in the SDJM Court expressing concerns over his safety inside Berhampur Circle Jail. The petition claimed that there was a potential threat to his life while being lodged there.