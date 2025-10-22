Berhampur: The murder of senior lawyer Pitabas Panda has been traced to a web of political rivalry, personal enmity, and a meticulously executed conspiracy involving multiple layers of planning and several accused from within and outside Odisha, according to Berhampur Police.

The shooting

On the night of October 6, 2025, around 10 pm, lawyer Pitabas Panda was returning home when he was shot by two unidentified assailants near his residence. He was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Baidyanathpur Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act and launched an intensive probe. Six special teams were formed to track down the culprits.

The first plan: contract killers from Bihar

Investigation revealed that four men, Sisupal Kumar Paswan, Kundan Kumar, Bipin Swain, and Simanchal Nayak, had conducted a recce of Panda’s movements between September 10 and 14. They were reportedly hired by Uma Shankar Bisoyi on the instructions of Jogendra Rout, who arranged their stay at the house of Sunya Chandra Das in Alakapuri with help from Malaya Bisoyi.

During their stay, Uma Bisoyi and Jogi Rout provided them with food, logistics, and motorbikes. On September 12, they identified Panda’s office and planned to execute the killing. However, the plan was dropped after one of the shooters’ wives suffered a medical emergency, forcing them to leave for Bihar.

The second plan: local shooters engaged

After the first team backed out, Uma Bisoyi and Jogi Rout roped in two local men, Kurupatti Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan, as per the direction of Malaya Bisoyi. Chintu travelled from Bengaluru, while Kurupatti came from his native Banthapalli. Both stayed at an accommodation arranged by Jogi Rout and Uma Bisoyi from September 29.

They conducted a reconnaissance of Panda’s office, route, and house. On the night of October 6, Jogi Rout provided them with a bike bearing a fake number plate, new clothes, and two pistols. Around 10.01 pm, when Panda reached near his house, Kurupatti stopped him and opened fire. Both assailants fled the spot on the bike, changed clothes at Sitalapalli village, and hid their weapons. Police later recovered the bike, clothes, and pistols.

Shelter and escape

After the crime, the two accused travelled to Bhubaneswar, then to Puri, where they stayed in a lodge. From there, they went to Jeypore in Koraput district and took shelter at a farmhouse owned by Sunil Hota, who was aware of their involvement. Hota, a close associate of former Berhampur MLA and BJD's Ganjam district president Bikram Panda, allegedly provided accommodation to both killers and coordinated with Malaya Bisoyi and Madan Dalei about their well-being.

The motive: political and personal vendetta

Police said the murder was the result of a conspiracy hatched by former Berhampur mayor Siba Shankar Das, alias Pintu Das, and politician Bikram Panda.

Pintu Das, who has 38 criminal cases against him, had long-standing enmity with Pitabas Panda. In 2013, Panda had represented the accused in a case related to the murder of Pintu’s friend, Shanti Mishra. Pintu believed Panda was responsible for delays in the trial and for helping the accused secure bail. He also suspected Panda’s role in an attempt on his own life and blamed him for being denied an MLA ticket.

On the other hand, Bikram Panda and Pitabas Panda, once close friends, had fallen out after 2018 when Bikram switched political parties. Their rivalry deepened after disputes over the Odisha Bar Council elections, where Bikram allegedly used his influence to block Panda’s appointment as Vice-Chairperson. Police said Bikram believed Panda was responsible for his financial losses and for circulating negative posts about him on social media.

Both Bikram Panda and Pintu Das allegedly concluded that Pitabas Panda’s influence was an obstacle to their political future. They, therefore, conspired with their associates Malaya Bisoyi, Madan Dalei, and Uma Bisoyi to eliminate him.

Election link

The police statement also mentioned an ongoing election petition (No. 19/2024) filed in the Odisha High Court by an employee of Pintu Das, challenging the affidavit of the sitting MLA of Berhampur. The case was reportedly funded and coordinated by Bikram Panda and his associates.

Police suspect that the conspirators wanted Panda eliminated before the petition’s conclusion, fearing his influence could hinder their political prospects in any by-election scenario.

Arrests and charges

So far, 12 accused persons, including Bikram Panda, Pintu Das, and key aides, have been arrested under various sections of the BNS, 2023, and the Arms Act. Police said further investigation is underway to identify and nab other individuals involved in the conspiracy.

Also read: Pitabas Panda Murder: Berhampur SP Reveals Detailed Conspiracy, 12 Arrested So Far.