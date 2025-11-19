Bhubaneswar: Over 34 lakh farmers in Odisha today received the 21st installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme.

The Centre transferred around Rs 18,000 crore to the bank accounts of over 9 crore farmers across the country under the scheme. Each farmer received Rs 2,000 as the 21st installment of PM KISAN.

“Altogether 34.12 lakh farmers in Odisha received Rs 2,000 each as the 21st installment of PM KISAN scheme. The farmers got the money in their bank accounts,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a social media (X) post today.

Majhi along with Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo graced the state-level event to mark the disbursal of PM KISAN money to farmers at Krushi Bhawan in the capital city here.

“Over 34 lakh farmers in Odisha received around Rs 700 crore as the 21st installment of PM KISAN, further strengthening their livelihoods and reaffirming our government’s unwavering commitment to farmer welfare,” said Singh Deo in a social media (X) post.

This initiative is not merely financial assistance, it is a heartfelt tribute to the tireless dedication and resilience of our farmers, who sustain the nation with their hard work, added Singh Deo, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio.

Sambalpur MP and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, meanwhile, thanked the Prime Minister for releasing the 21st installment of PM KISAN to farmers.

“Over 9 crore farmers across the country received around Rs 18,000 crore as financial assistance under PM KISAN scheme. Over 34 lakh farmers from Odisha got around Rs 700 crore in their bank accounts. Farmers are the central figure of our economic growth. This scheme is instrumental in raising the confidence of our farmers,” said Pradhan in a social media post.

The BJP government at the Centre had launched the PM KISAN scheme for farmers in 2018.

Under the scheme, land-holding agricultural-practising families are entitled to receive financial support of Rs 6,000 per year.

The financial aid is distributed in three equal installments. Each of these installments are credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries every four months.