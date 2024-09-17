Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha Government at the Janata Maidan here, today.

Eligible beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana will receive Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts with the launch of the scheme.

The beneficiaries have already received Re 1 in their registered bank accounts during the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) testing, ahead of the launch of the scheme.

More than 1 crore women across Odisha will be benefited under the Subhadra scheme.

The women who had registered themselves for the scheme by September 15 will get the first instalment through their bank accounts on September 17, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

