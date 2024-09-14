Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: During his one-day visit to Odisha on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘SUBHADRA’, the flagship scheme of the Odisha Government, in Bhubaneswar. The Prime Minister will initiate fund transfer into bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women beneficiaries of the scheme on the occasion.

‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana is the largest, single women-centric scheme. It is expected to cover more than one crore women. All eligible beneficiaries of the scheme between the age of 21-60 years will receive ₹50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 to 2028-29. An amount of ₹10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account.

The Prime Minister will release the first instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries in 14 states under PMAY-Gramin. The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme. Modi will hand over the keys of their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries.

He will also launch Awaas+ 2024 App, for survey of additional households for PMAY-G. Further, the Prime Minister will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.

Modi will lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation Railway Projects worth over ₹2,800 Crore in Bhubaneswar. These projects will enhance Railway infrastructure in Odisha and improve growth and connectivity in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than ₹1,000 Crore.

On September 15, the Prime Minister will flag off six Vande Bharat trains in Tatanagar of Jharkhand state including two which will pass though Odisha state. These two trains are Berahmpur-Tatanagar and Rourkela-Howrah.

