Bhubaneswar: In view of the Kharif paddy procurement season 2025-26 and possible illegal movement of paddy, Mayurbhanj Collector Hema Kanta Say has written to District SP Varun Guntupalli, directing the deployment of armed police personnel at check posts along the Odisha-Jharkhand and Odisha-West Bengal borders.

In the letter dated December 18, the Collector cited apprehensions of illegal movement of paddy from neighbouring districts of Jharkhand and West Bengal into Mayurbhanj. The farmers and traders may attempt to send paddy into Odisha as the Minimum Support Price is higher compared to the adjoining states.

To prevent such illegal movement, the Collector has proposed the functioning of check posts on several connecting roads at key border points. These include roads between Palasmundali at Tukpalasia and Dhumsahi/ Sirsa at Jamsola/ Sarskana at Paktia/ Deuli at Chaksuliapada/ Chandu at Bandav/ Tiring-Jadunathpur & Tiring/ Bahalada-Nandabasa & Bhalupani & Raruan-Benisagar & Chiruhatu.

The letter mentions that CCTV cameras have already been installed at all the identified Odisha-Jharkhand and Odisha-West Bengal border points.

The Collector has stressed the need for additional security arrangements and directed the SP to make necessary arrangements for the deployment of armed police along with supporting staff at these check posts.